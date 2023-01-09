North India is covered in fog during cold wave; 4 dead in UP road accident

New Delhi: On Monday, extreme cold gripped north and northwest India, and a blanket of fog reduced visibility, causing traffic problems and ultimately resulting in the deaths of four persons in a car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

Conditions of cold wave persisted for a fifth day in Delhi, bringing with them thick fog that cut visibility to less than 25 metres.

As a result of the recent cold wave, the minimum temperature in Delhi has been lower than in most of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the past five days in succession.—Inputs from Agencies