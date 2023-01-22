Noida receives Rs 5.86 lakh cr investment intents ahead of investor summit.

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes the industrial cities of Noida and Greater Noida, has received investment proposals worth Rs 5.86 lakh crore since the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in November 2022 was announced, according to district officials.

Starting on February 10, the UP Global Investors Summit will be held in Lucknow. The state government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has set a target of Rs 17 lakh crore investtments through this ambitious effort.

Adityanath has also asked state authorities to host investment summits at the district level in each of the 75 districts of the state in the run-up to the GIS, with road shows also being done in other states and internationally to attract investments.—Inputs from Agencies