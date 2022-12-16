Noida police arrest Kanpur man for defrauding people pretexting to provide shops, office space

Noida (The Hawk): A man from Kanpur was detained by Noida police on suspicion of defrauding others under the pretence of offering them offices, virtual space, and stores.

The apprehended suspect, Mayank Agarwal, defrauded buyers out of crores along with his associates. The cops are also searching for his additional collaborators.

During the interview, Mayank disclosed that in 2014, he defrauded people under the guise of providing offices, virtual space, and shops along with Satendra Singh Tomar, Atul Vikram Singh, Sandeep Kaushik, Sanjay Jain, Saurabh Kumar Pandey, Avninder, Shashikant Chaurasia, and Vinita Chaurasia of the Proplarity Group of Companies and HSL Software Pvt Ltd.

The police claim that they received deposits in crores in place of the space from buyers. The construction work was halted, however, because of a disagreement about how to divide the money received from the buyers.

Between 2014 and 2015, his associates defrauded Pushpa Mishra and her son Rishi Prasad Mishra of around Rs 49 lakh by luring them with a buy back scheme.

After receiving a complaint from the buyers, Mayank left Noida and came back to Kanpur. While Sanjay Jain travelled to Gurugram after selling his property in Delhi, which is under investigation, the other accused, Satendra Tomar, has also vanished somewhere.

