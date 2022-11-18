No casualties in Kolkata's SSKM Medical College and Hospital fire

Kolkata (The Hawk): On Thursday night, a fire was reported at the public SSKM Medical College & Hospital in central Kolkata, but it was in an area with no patients or staff present.

Sources claim that the fire was discovered at the CT scan building next to the hospital's emergency department at about 10.15 p.m.

According to hospital sources, no patients or their loved ones were in the area when the fire was discovered. There were some hospital employees present who could be quickly and safely evacuated.

Nine fire fighters arrived on the scene right away and got to work putting out the fire. The building where the fire was discovered had its electricity cut off. The fire was started by a short circuit in a CT scan machine, according to the preliminary investigation.

Aroop Biswas, the state's minister of power, sports, and youth affairs, hurried right away to the scene. Although the firemen are attempting to find the concealed pocket fires, he told the media that the fire is largely under control.

"The fire has completely destroyed a CT scan machine. There had not been a single death or injury. Actually, there was tension because the area where the fire was discovered is close to the emergency department, where patients and their loved ones swarm constantly "said he.

(Inputs from Agencies)