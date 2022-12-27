Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): No Jumlabaji, courtesy Rahul Gandhi. Neither farloo, gawp, kite flying, fibe, gas or flatulence, lies, misguiding, no fake grandiloquence, no aboriginal magniloquence, no misdirection, no feigning, no deceit, no conceit, no fooling, no-leading-to-wrong-garden-path so on and so forth all of which directly or indirectly related with lies --- this is the vow of Rahul Gandhi as he is all round preparing himself for the second phase of his "now revolutionary countrxwide Bharat Jodo Padayatra", say his accomplices, fully disciplined dedicatedly walking with him in abs order. At the time of writing, they are taking time off in their homes spread all throughout the country. Once the second phase begins, they will be back in Delhi much before that, say the organisers emphatically. From all through the country, they want "Rahul / RahulJi continue to be truly synonymous with 'masses of all hues attracting' Pied Piper and truly live up to 'how to win people (of all hues) and influence them en masse in unison for 1 Bharat, a la Dale Carnegie truly personified'." They are utterly fascinated by, enamoured with his 'fully honest unabased personality', currently most needed in this country so that it remains 1 as before, comment they unitedly, and not become disunited/scattered/split-type unlike now. ...No jumlabaji as well for sure, assert numerous many.