  • Today is: Monday, February 13, 2023
Menu
Local

No DJ, music bands or crackers in Muzaffarnagar after 10 pm: UP govt's new order in view of board exams

The Hawk
February13/ 2023

Muzaffarnagar: The district administration has banned music bands, DJ music at weddings and bursting crackers after 10 pm from February 16 to March 4 in view of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board examinations, officials said on Monday.

The examinations are slated from February 16 till March 4.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Narendra Bahadur Singh said strict action will be taken against those violating the orders under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

He said the orders have been issued keeping in mind the upcoming board examinations.

Categories :LocalTags :music bands DJ music Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh News Muzaffarnagar News
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in