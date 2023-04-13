Nitish ally Jitan Ram Manjhi meets Amit Shah, creates buzz

New Delhi: The news that Nitish Kumar's ally Jitan Ram Manjhi had met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday caused quite a stir in political circles, especially since it occurred while the Janata Dal (United) leader was in talks with a number of opposition leaders in an effort to forge an alliance against the BJP.

However, Manjhi, a former chief minister, tried to put an end to the rumours by restating his belief that Kumar is qualified to be prime minister.

He declared his undying loyalty to Kumar and ruled out working with the BJP, claiming that the latter has spoken out against the existence of tiny parties like his own.—Inputs from Agencies