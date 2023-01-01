Soumitra Bose

Nitish new...New contrivance, new conviviality, new cogency, new congruousness aplenty: He wants to be the Prime Minister in 2024 or whenever the next Parliament Elections will be held before that! His "ganatkars" (astrologers, palmists, predictors) assert, "come what may, next PM will be Nitish Kumar, clearly written on the wall loud-n-clear and none can remove it try as much as they may do". This and more such assuredly assertive pro-assertions in his favour have egged him to embark on his "national voyage" to "turn himself in to a house hold name, persona next door all throghov the country including the 'forlorn', 'farflung' UTs including J&K, Leh-Ladakh". As of now, available reports are "encouraging, favourable" for him: A sizable section of the populace already wants him to be "national instead of being Bihar-confined, he having all the necessary 'national qualities' intact in him".

—The Hawk