Nitish Kumar, CM Bihar on liquor deaths: 'Jo sharab piyega wo marega'

Patna (The Hawk): Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, declared on Thursday that people who drink alcohol will die, despite protests the previous day in the Bihar Assembly over alcohol-related fatalities in the state.

Speaking to the media about the Chhapra Hooch disaster, which has already claimed 38 lives, Nitish Kumar said "Those who use alcohol will pass away, according to the saying "Logo ko sachet rehna chahiye." People need to exercise caution."

There have been at least 38 deaths in various villages throughout the Chhapra district, and it is anticipated that there may be more. The Nitish Kumar administration outlawed the sale and use of alcohol in Bihar in April 2016.

The Janata Dal United president recalled previous cases of alcohol-related fatalities and added, "Someone once suggested that those who died after consuming fake alcohol should receive compensation. Liquor consumption results in death. We have a case in front of us."

A day earlier, Nitish Kumar erupted in the assembly when BJP MLAs attempted to point the finger at him for the tragedy involving Chhapra hooch. "Kya ho Gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log, sharabi ho gaye ho tum." he yelled.

After Nitish Kumar left the BJP and partnered with the RJD to establish a government in August, this was the second Bihar assembly session.

(Inputs from Agencies)