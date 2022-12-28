Nine senior IPS officers transferred to UP

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Yogi Adityanath administration in Uttar Pradesh transferred nine senior IPS officers in a late-night reshuffle.

The DGP headquarters' Additional Director General (ADG), A. Satish Ganesh, has been promoted to ADG GRP. While Piyush Anand, ADG GRP, is the new ADG in charge at the DGP headquarters.

Similar to how ADG logistics and ADG administration have been relocated, ADG Raj Kumar for the Bareilly zone has also done so. P.C. Meena has been entrusted with the same responsibilities as the Bareilly zone.

While ADG Kanpur zone Bhanu Bhaskar was transferred to Prayagraj zone in the same role, ADG Alok Singh, who was formerly assigned to the DGP headquarters, has been appointed ADG Kanpur zone.

ADG Prayagraj Prem Prakash is now working out of the DGP's main office. Next year, he will retire.

