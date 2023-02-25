  • Today is: Saturday, February 25, 2023
Newly-appointed governors of various states call on VP Dhankhar

February25/ 2023

New Delhi: On Saturday, newly elected governors from a variety of states called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Secretariat for the Vice President tweeted about the separate courtesy calls.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retd), Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Justice S Abdul Nazeer (retd), Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh called on the vice president at Upa-Rashtraoati Nivas here.

