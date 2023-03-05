New study suggests herbal drug Neeri KFT can heal ailing kidney

New Delhi: Researchers have indicated that the Indian traditional ayurvedic polyherbal formulation Neeri KFT is efficient in regulating the actions of at least six gene variations causing kidney failure, just in time for the March 9 World Kidney Day.

Researchers from Jamia Hamdard's Centre of Excellence (CoE) conducted a trial to investigate the nephroprotective action of the drug against genes related to kidney dysfunction using in-silico, in-vitro, and in-vivo methods, despite the fact that the herbal drug manufactured by AIMIL Pharma is already known for its therapeutic properties.

Positive outcomes were seen throughout the board.—Inputs from Agencies