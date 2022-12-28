Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): New Troika in Bihar and divided among them in to 2:1 ratio talking about Tejasvi Yadav-Nitish Kumar vs Sushil Modi having 'Modi' common with Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi. So deeply Modistic phenomenon is that many in deep interiors of Bihar state take Sushil Modi as Narendra Modi as both have Modi in their nomenclature, reveal insiders, and wondrously, Sushil Modi does not object nor repudiate the insulting "bloomers" or "faux pas" or "mistaken identity" or "disrespect" to the PM. He behaves like the "Chieftain" or "Pradhan Sevak" of the country in front of the grossly deprived Biharis in the Bihar-interiors, about 60% of the Bihar state. As long as Modi's BJP was with Nitish Kumar, the latter not for once pointed out this "feigning", "fake duplicacy" by Sushil Modi. Now that Nitish Kumar has severed links with him, has embraced Tejasvi Yadav, he has begun disparaging, degrading, denouncing Modi. But Sushil Modi predictably remains unperturbed, thanks to his omni political training from Lok Nayak JaiPrakash Narain, Ram Manohar Lohia of Sampoorna Kranti fame. Nitish Kumar too claims, he too was aligned with them, was a firebrand in his own right but is now "power-enamoured" evident in his alignment with "far younger to him" Tejasvi Yadav to remain clung to power. Thats not with Sushil Modi. He continues to be the flag bearer of Modi in the Bihar interiors to keep Modi, BJP aloft there for all times to come, say insiders. Nonetheless, all 3 of them currently are widely said to be the new 3 Musketeers or The Troika of Bihar.