Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): New Jargon, aptly: Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai Khatam, Ab Sirf Dhulai-Dhulai... It is now insidious all through the cable channels, social networking sites, Whats Up, other inter-people, intra-people communication channels / forms / media even via "personal drones" all throughout the country including its cities of classifications, districts of all hues, towns, muffassils, villages, hamlets. The current "India superior than China, India fearless, India defiant, India determined, India ready..." spirit has intensely deepened after it has been reported how bravely Indian Defence Forces forced the recalcitrant, unnecessarily supercilious, over smart-posing Chinese army literally run for their lives in safe haven, lairs. This was on 9th this month. The Chinese thought, India still is in 1962; it thus would be scared of the Chinese and relinquish Arunachal Pradesh to them. But lo and behold, the way they were shooed away from their aggressive march, they got scared, literally fled, ran for their cover, report witnesses emphatically. Chinese did not anticipate no-holds-barred dhulai from the Indian soldiers who were determinedly hellbent on teaching the Chinese the lesson of their life. They comprehended the seriousness of the "Bharatiya Jawans' assured determination to eliminate them if they did not retaliate from there right then". Hereafter in a jiffy, they vanished in to the thin air 17,000-ft above sea level. No trace of them thereafter, say sources. The new jargon --- described above --- amid the Indian Army is working perfectly, say defence personnel.