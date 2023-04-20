  • Today is: Thursday, April 20, 2023
Menu
India

Nepal President stable: Envoy

author-img
The Hawk
April20/ 2023

New Delhi: On Thursday, Nepal's envoy to India, Shankar P. Sharma, reported that President Ramchandra Paudel, who is receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was in stable condition.

Paudel, 78, was hospitalised to a hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday due to shortness of breath, and on Wednesday he was airlifted to New Delhi.

"AIIMS is now caring for President Shri Ramchandra Paudel. His condition has been holding steady. Nepal's ambassador, Shankar P. Sharma, sent his best wishes for a swift recovery to the president.—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :IndiaTags :Nepal President Paudel Shankar P. Sharma AIIMS
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in