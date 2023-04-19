Nepal President Paudel flown to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment

Kathmandu: After being hospitalised to a hospital in Nepal for the second time this month due to complaints of shortness of breath, President Ramchandra Paudel was evacuated to India for treatment on Wednesday, according to his press aide.

On Tuesday, 78-year-old Paudel was admitted to the local TU Teaching Hospital. Initial tests indicate that his condition was a chest infection.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi is currently caring for President Paudel.—Inputs from Agencies