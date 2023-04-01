  • Today is: Saturday, April 1, 2023
Navy Chief tests positive for Covid; skips Combined Commanders' Conference valedictory session

The Hawk
April1/ 2023

New Delhi: After testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar was unable to attend the final session of the three-day Combined Commanders' Conference in Bhopal, according to those with knowledge of the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the conference's closing session.

"The Chief of Naval Operations had a positive COVID-19 test result just before the last meeting. He skipped the meeting, "as one of the aforementioned sources put it.—Inputs from Agencies

