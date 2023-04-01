Navjot Sidhu freed from Patiala prison

Patiala: On Saturday, Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from Patiala central jail, where he had been detained since his conviction in a road rage killing case dating back to 1988. When he was released from prison, he wore a light blue coat. His expected release time was in the afternoon, however he was let out of jail at 5:53.

Fans of the 59-year-old had been waiting outside the prison since dawn, chanting, "Navjot Sidhu zindabad," in preparation for a hero's welcome. There were a number of prominent Congress members waiting for Sidhu's return, including Amritsar Member of Parliament Gurjit Aujla, former Punjab Congress chiefs Shamsher Singh Dullo, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, and Lal Singh, former Member of Legislative Assembly Navtej Singh Cheema, and other leaders Ashwani Sekhri, Sukhwinder Singh Danny.

Former state Congress chief Gurnam Singh's killing in a road rage incident in 1988 led to the Supreme Court ordering him to serve a year in prison, which he began on May 20 of last year.—Inputs from Agencies