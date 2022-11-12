National Medicos Organization writes to Health Minister on Hry's bond policy

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, the National Medical Organization (NMO) requested that the bond policy for MBBS students in Haryana be abolished.

The bond policy for MBBS admission in Haryana is being protested by medical professionals and students at PGIMS Rohtak.

According to the bond policy, an MBBS student must deposit a sum of Rs 40 lakh, which will only be repaid after seven years of duty; if the student does not serve during this time, the bond sum would be forfeited.

"This is comparable to "bonded labour," which the Constitution outlawed many years ago. Equally unexpected is the fact that only doctors in India are subject to such a discriminatory policy "In the letter, NMO stated.

Parents and students are generally unhappy with the bond policy, which has discouraged many aspiring students from choosing medicine as a career.

The message said, "Those who complete MBBS spend their valuable youth in the bond instead of enrolling in PG/super specialty courses."

The organisation for doctors has asked that the policy be discontinued immediately.

"We have insisted on the immediate termination of the bond policy. The antiquated, demeaning idea of bond should be eliminated with immediate effect in order to maintain India's position as a global leader in medical education and to draw young talent to the medical sector "Sarvesh Pandey, an NMO member, stated in the letter.

A high-level expert group to discuss the bond policy has also been demanded by NMO.

"While decisions are being made on this matter, as a temporary measure, the state may be instructed to modify the current bond policy consistently, as the duration of bond after MBBS should not be more than two years, amounting to less than Rs 10 lakh (first year), and should be reduced to half after completion of one year of posting," NMO suggested.

A student shall have the option of serving the remaining time after completing the PG course if he or she is admitted to a PG programme during the posting's tenure, it was stated.

The NMO also recommended that "It is possible to apply a bond over the course of the full curriculum for a total of three years, at the students' discretion. Bond amounts shouldn't exceed Rs. 30 lakh "said the letter.

(Inputs from Agencies)