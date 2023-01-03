National Lok Adalat Across The District On February 11 To Settle Pending Cases

Sandeep Bisht

Pauri (The Hawk): The upcoming National Lok Adalat will be organized in all the courts of the district by District Legal Services Authority, Pauri Garhwal .Secretary District Legal Services Authority Pauri and Senior Civil Judge Akram Ali said , It is one of the alternate dispute redressal mechanisms and it is a forum where disputes/cases pending in the courts/commissions are settled/ compromised amicably.

He said that the compoundable criminal cases pending in the National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11, Section 138 N.I. Act cases, Recovery suits, Motor accident and Insurance claims, all cases related to labour and family matters , electricity /water/telephone and public utility disputes, other civil cases (rent, injunction, specific compliance cases, easement cases), service related cases and revenue cases pending in district courts, land acquisition related electricity Reconciliation of water bill and other disputes can be done on the basis of agreement. He said that cases of check bounce, bank recovery, labour related disputes, electricity /water/telephone bills, maintenance or other cases, which have not reached the courts, can also be settled on the basis of mutual agreement. Secretary DLSA Akram Ali said that any persons whose cases are pending or about to reach the court, can be disposed of in the National Lok Adalat by submitting an application in the district court and the concerned court either by himself or through advocate.