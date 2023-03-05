Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM

New Delhi: The approval of nano DAP fertiliser, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, is a significant step towards easing the burden on farmers.

He was responding to a tweet from Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of chemicals and fertilisers for the Union of India, who had just issued the green light for the introduction of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser. He stated it was a major development towards agricultural independence. On Friday, IFFCO, a fertiliser cooperative that first released nano liquid urea in 2021, stated that it had received official clearance to begin selling its nano DAP fertiliser.—Inputs from Agencies