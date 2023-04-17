Nandini In, Amul Out

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi(The Hawk): Nandini In, Stays; Amul Out... Resulting in to veritable "pride-evoking" to the otherwise "tame", "timid", "controversy-detesting" Kannadigas of all hues: Vokkaligas, Lingayats, Brahmins, Gowdas, Holeya, Kadu Kuruba, HakkiPikki, Chandala, Kuruba, Madiya, Adi Dravida, Malasar and rest of 101 castes and sub-castes in the state. Mention be made here that majority of them are classified as untouchables and generally live in segregated areas or separate colonies on the outskirts of the villages and treated as outlaws. Yes, right now, there's a slight change in that social scenario but much, much more need to be done to do away with "social malaise, malady", opine many. Coming back to Nandini vs Amul issue, almost none, rpt, none, are supportive toward Amul. They are inherently hung on Nandini, product of the Karnataka state: That's true love, affinity for "Swadeshi", point out many. Thus for them, Nandini stays, Amul out.