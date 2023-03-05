Nagaland heading for opposition-free govt

Kohima: With practically all parties providing unconditional support to the NDPP-BJP alliance that won the polls held last month, the new Nagaland administration is moving towards an opposition-less government despite having one of the biggest numbers of political parties.

Pre-poll alliance partners NDPP-BJP won 25 and 12 seats respectively, for a total of 37 in the 60-member House in the state Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on March 2.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) gained seven seats, the Nationalist People's Party (NPP) five, the Loktantrik Janata Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas), the Naga People's Front (NPF), and the Republican Party of India (RPI) (Athawale), one, and the Democratic Party of India (DPI) four.—Input from Agencies