NIA court sentences 5 JeM terrorists to life in prison

New Delhi (The Hawk): Five Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were given life sentences by a special NIA court in this city on Monday, and another terrorist was given a five-year sentence of solitary confinement in connection with a terror case.

The court sentenced Sajad Ahmad Khan, also known as Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Bilal Ahmad Mir, also known as Bilal Mir, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, also known as Muzaffar Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, also known as Ishfaq Bhatt, and Mehraj-ud-din Chopan, also known as Mehraj, to life in prison after finding them guilty under sections 121 A and 120 B of the IPC,

Tanveer Ahmed Ganie, also known as Tanveer Ahmad, was found guilty on six counts and sentenced to five years in prison under sections 120B of the IPC and 38 of the UA (P) Act.

The current case concerns a criminal plot by the senior Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) figures, including Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, the Pakistan-based brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, to enlist individuals to commit terrorist activities in various regions of India.

With the assistance of their associates located in various parts of India, a significant number of terrorists trained in Pakistan and JeM trainers in guns and explosives had illegally crossed the border.

All of the accused, but particularly Bilal Mir and Muzaffar Bhat, conducted target reconnaissance, set up safe houses, and helped terrorists with logistics so they could carry out terrorist strikes in India.

Sajjad Ahmed Khan had been dispatched to Delhi in order to conduct reconnaissance of crucial locations and set up a hideaway there. The major goal was to find, radicalise, and recruit young people, teach them how to handle weapons and explosives and fieldcraft, and raise money, buy weapons, etc. to carry out their evil plans.

Tanveer assisted with the transportation of terrorists and was also involved in the distribution of food, medicine, sealed packages, and other logistical help.

Detonators were recovered from Muzzaffar, while explosives were recovered at Mehrajuddin's request.

Ishfaq Ahmad was a highly radicalised individual who assisted in the radicalization of other young people and played a crucial role in giving terrorists a place to live.

