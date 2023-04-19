NIA To Question Lawrence Bishnoi In Connection With Atiq-Ashraf Murder Case

New Delhi: The NIA is likely to grill gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the sensational murder case of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf.

Sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that they will grill him regarding the weapons used by the three murderers of Atiq and Ashraf.

"The killer used Zigana, the Turkey-made pistol to eliminate Atiq and Ashraf. It was the same weapon which was used to kill Punjabi singer Siddhu Singh Moosewala," said the sources.

The sources said that gangster Sundar Bhati also has connections with Lawrence Bishnoi and they are looking into this angle too.

Sunny, one of the killers of Atiq and Ashraf, used to call Bishnoi his role model.

Last year, the NIA lodged three separate FIRs (FIR no. 37, 38, 39). In FIR no. 37 the agency had mentioned about foreign based pro-Khalistan supporters who had been hatching a conspiracy to wage war against India and to create unrest in the country.

FIR no. 38 was lodged against Bambaiya Gang in which Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal Chaudhary and others were made the accused.

FIR no. 39 was lodged against Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana and their aides.

"Today Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before the NIA court in connection with FIR no 37. Recently, we held one Deepak in the case. Deepak was in touch with Bishnoi," the source said.

The sources said the gangsters have formed two 'Mahagathbandhans' to run their crime syndicates smoothly by creating a pan-India network.

In gangsters' Mahagathbandhan the group A is of Neeraj Bawana. "In Neeraj Bawana's Mahagatbandhan there are Saurabh alias Gaurav, Suvegh Singh alias Sibbu, Subham Baliyan, Rakesh alias Raka, Irfan alias Chhenu, Ravi Gangwal and Rohit Chaudhary and Davinder Bambiha Gang," the source said.

In Lawrence Bishnoi's group (team B), there is Sandeep alias Kala Jatehdi, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Rohit Moi, Deepak Boxer, Prince Tewtia, Rajesh Bawania and Ashok Pradhan. These two Mahagathbandhan gangsters have created havoc in many states and are also indulging in gang wars. "If their teams have any connections with the Atiq and Ashraf murder case, we will share the entire operation with the UP Police," said the official.

