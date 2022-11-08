NIA's indictment alleges that Dawood created a squad to target businessmen and politicians

New Delhi (The Hawk): In its charge sheet submitted before a special court in Mumbai, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that the D-Company, led by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, had established a special unit to target politicians and businessmen and made lethal weapons available to be used against well-known individuals.

"The D-company established the squad to instil fear in people by assassinating prominent figures, such as politicians and businessmen. According to the investigation agency, we have learned that the arrested and wanted suspects were "active members" of a criminal organisation that was also a terrorist group.

Sources claim that a charge sheet was submitted on Saturday against Dawood Ibrahim, Chotta Shakeel, and three other people in relation to the commission of terrorist acts in India.

Three arrested and two wanted suspects were named on the charge sheet.

It was filed under sections 17, 18, 20, and 21 of the UA (P) Act, sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), 3(4), and 3(5) of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, and sections 387, 201, and 120B of the IPC against Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh alias Shabbir, Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, and Sha

Arif and Shabbir received a total of Rs 25 lakh in cash via the hawala system from Pakistan to Mumbai via Dubai. It was only the terrorism-related income.

Investigations have shown that the defendants, who are members of the D-Company, a terrorist organisation and organised crime group, collaborated to enhance the gang's criminal endeavours by engaging in a variety of illegal acts. According to the NIA's charge sheet, "In furtherance of the said conspiracy, they raised, collected, and extorted huge sums of money by putting people in fear of death or great harm, for the D-Company and for the benefit of a single terrorist in the instant case, with the intention of threatening the security of India and sowing terror in the minds of the general public.

The NIA has learned that the absconding suspects headquartered abroad gave the apprehended suspects large sums of money through hawala networks with the intention of inciting dramatic terrorist or criminal activities in Mumbai and other parts of India to sow fear in the hearts and minds of the public. The alleged "proceeds of terrorism" were in the custody of the accused.

Further research into the topic is ongoing.

(Inputs from Agencies)