  • Today is: Sunday, March 5, 2023
Menu
Law & Judiciary

Myanmarese national gets 3-year imprisonment for illegal stay in country

The Hawk
March5/ 2023

Muzaffarnagar: Officials reported that a court in Kairana, Shamli district, had sentenced a Myanmarese national to three years in prison for overstaying his visa.

After finding Abdul Majeed guilty under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the IPC and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vijay Verma also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000.

The judge ordered the inmate to serve an additional four months in prison if he did not pay the fee by Saturday night.—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :UP Kairana Shamli Myanmarese Illegal stay
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in