My entry into the field hasn't been particularly traditional, says Alaya F

Mumbai (The Hawk): There is no end to the creative explorations that may be done when acting, according to actress Alaya F, who is getting ready for her upcoming "Freddy" role.

My favourite aspect of the job, according to Alaya, is the opportunity to explore with so many various genres, forms of narrative, and characters.

I have already completed three films, and each one is completely different from the last, so I'm really eager for the audience to see me really push myself with every project, she continued.

"Why should my film preferences be traditional given that my career path hasn't been particularly typical? I hope to continue surprising people and to live up to all the opportunities that have come my way since Jawaani Jaaneman."

The eagerly anticipated "Freddy" by Kartik Aaryan tells the story of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely, and socially awkward man who enjoys playing with model aeroplanes. Hardy, his pet turtle, is his only buddy.

Recent news on the impending spine-chilling romance thriller "Freddy" on Disney+ Hotstar.

The movie, which was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and featured Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, was produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz, and Northern Lights Films. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

