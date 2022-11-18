Muslim leaders claim the Varanasi court is violating SC and Lok Sabha rules

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Varanasi District Court orders, according to Muslim leaders in Uttar Pradesh, are a "infringement on the powers of the Supreme Court and Parliament which have made it crystal clear that no further changes could be made at religious sites as per the Places of Worship Act," they said.

Former plaintiff in the Babri Masjid case and executive member of the All India Milli Council, Maulana Khaliq Ahmad Khan, stated: "The Muslim side's objection in the Gyanvapi case was based on the Places of Worship Act, which limited any change in religious places. It is an Act that the Indian Parliament passed and that the Supreme Court's constitutional bench upheld. Additionally, a district court is currently interfering with the authority of the SC and Parliament. Muslims have been performing namaz at the Gyanvapi mosque for the past 350 years, and now they are being told to stop, according to Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of the Islamic Center of India. One cannot disregard the Places of Worship Act, which was approved by Parliament and upheld by the Supreme Court.

"I demand that the dispute be resolved through dialogue between the Hindu and Muslim parties outside of court." The All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board's general secretary, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, has also called for an out-of-court resolution to the dispute.

(Inputs from Agencies)