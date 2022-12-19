Murdered K'taka youth due to inter-caste marriage

Bagalkot, Karnataka (The Hawk): In this part of the state, a father killed his son-in-law in what appears to have been an act of honour, according to authorities on Monday.

For the accused Tammna Gouda and his two accomplices, a manhunt has been started.

The dead has been named as Bhujabala Karjagi, 34, of Takkoda village in the district, which is close to Jamkhandi town.

While Bhujabala belonged to the Jain community, Bhagyashree was a Kshatriya. According to investigators, the couple got married after eloping from their households a year earlier.

The pair had returned to their hometown and lived away from their parents after spending some time outdoors.

Tammana Gouda made the decision to kill him because he harboured a bitter animosity against his daughter and son-in-law.

The accused attacked Bhujabala with a machete on December 17 while he was passing by the Hanuman shrine. They also threw chilli powder into his eyes.

Bhujabala, who was hurt seriously, died from his wounds. Initial investigations showed that two other people helped the accused.

The Savalagi police have opened an inquiry and filed a case in this regard.

