Municipal commissioner caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Friday, a team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau caught the Tonk Municipal Council Commissioner, a junior clerk, and a sweeper taking Rs 1 lakh in bribes and arrested them, the agency said.

They were caught on camera taking the money they had requested to pay off the complainant's unpaid balance for services rendered during the Banas Festival, including photography, videography, stage programmes, and other such projects. An ACB spokeswoman said the complainant claimed that Tonk Municipal Council Commissioner Anita Khinchad had been harassing him and demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. In response to the complaint, the ACB set up a trap and arrested Anita Khinchad, Mohammad Salim, and Omdev, a sweeper.—Inputs from Agencies