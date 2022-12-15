Mumbai: Parel skyscraper fires, feared trapping many

Mumbai (The Hawk): According to the BMC Disaster Control, a large fire started on the 35th floor of a tower in the Lower Parel east neighbourhood of central Mumbai here on Thursday.

Around 10.45 a.m., the One Avighna Park building caught fire, engulfing the middle and top storeys as thick clouds of smoke billowed from the skyscraper.

To put out the fires, at least eight fire fighters with high-tech tools and specialised ladders flocked to the scene.

Though there was no official confirmation and the reason of the conflagration was not yet known, many people were reportedly trapped in the structure.

