Mudslide halts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar: A mudslide on the Jammu-Srinagar highway has halted vehicular traffic, officials said on Monday.



"Traffic is still halted on NH-44 due to mudslide at Shalgari, Sherbibi," the J&K Traffic police said, adding clearance work the highway is currently underway.



The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. IANS