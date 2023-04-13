Mozambique welcomes EAM Jaishankar

Maputo: India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in the Mozambican capital on Thursday for a three-day visit during which he will meet with government officials to discuss ways to improve ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar's trip to Mozambique on April 13–15 will be the first by an Indian minister of external affairs, according to the minister of that ministry.

After meeting with Uganda's top officials, including President Yoweri Museveni, Jaishankar has arrived in Maputo to further examine potential areas of collaboration in commerce, infrastructure, energy, and defence.—Inputs from Agencies