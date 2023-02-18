Mother-daughter self-immolation: Kanpur Dehat DM alleges she is being subjected to 'character assassination'

Kanpur: Kanpur Dehat District Magistrate Neha Jain on Friday expressed dismay over what she called was her "character assassination" after the death of a woman and her daughter due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive.

Pramila Dixit, 45, and Neha, 20, died Monday after allegedly setting themselves on fire in a hut in front of police, district administration, and revenue officials who had come to the village to remove illegal buildings on "gramme samaj" land.

Jain said on Friday that she always listens to and takes care of people's problems when they come to her office.—Inputs from Agencies