Morbi bridge collapse: SC hears appeal for judicial enquiry on November 14

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, which has claimed at least 134 lives, has been the subject of a petition that the Supreme Court has scheduled for hearing on November 14. Tuesday, the issue was brought up in front of Chief Justice of India (CJI) U U Lalit.

According to Bar and Bench, attorney Vishal Tiwari claimed in the public interest litigation petition that the accident showed the complete failure and negligence of the government officials.

The appeal stated, "From the previous ten years, several instances have occurred in our nation whereby there have been cases of enormous public casualties which could have been avoided owing to the mismanagement, lapse in duty, and negligent maintenance operations."

On Sunday, October 30, in the late hours, the Morbi bridge in Gujarat that spans the Machchhu river gave way. Just last week, the 141-year-old suspension bridge was reopened after Oreva Group repairs and maintenance.

Officers at the B-division Morbi city police station on Sunday filed a first information complaint, citing flagrant negligence and poor management (FIR). According to the FIR, "the bridge was opened on October 26 as a result of their gross negligence and negligent act of mismanagement, and despite understanding the harm to the life of civilians posed by the bridge."

In order to prevent such accidents, the petition, according to Bar and Bench, emphasised the necessity of conducting risk assessments of old bridges and landmarks in India. Additionally, it called for the creation of a Construction Incident Investigation Department to carry out quick investigations in situations like this one.

