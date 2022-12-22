Mom of boy whose teacher beat him to death dies from wounds, Ktaka

Gadag, Karnataka (The Hawk): In a tragic turn of events, the mother of a nine-year-old kid who was killed by his teacher on Thursday passed away at the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi from the wounds she had received after being attacked by the same teacher.

On December 17, the tragic occurrence occurred at the Government Model Primary School in Hadli Village, Gadag District. Bharat Barakeri, age nine, passed away from his wounds on Monday, but his mother Geetha Barakeri, a teacher at the same school who had been shovel-attacked by the visiting teacher, Muttappa Yallappa Hadagali, passed away on Thursday.

After beating Bharat to death, Hadagali hurled him from the school's first story. Additionally, Geetha, who had sped to save her kid, had been attacked by the accused.

The police have detained Hadagali after setting up a special team to find him after he vanished following the event.

According to early investigations, the accused instructor committed the crime in order to avenge Geetha, according to Gadag SP Shivaprakash Devaraju.

During a tour, Geetha was reportedly friendly with the other faculty members, which infuriated Hadagali who couldn't stand her friendship with others. Devaraju claimed that as a result, the accused teacher first hit the kid before hitting the mother.

Devaraju noted that the precise reason for his nefarious deed has not yet been determined.

During a recent tour with pupils, the accused and Geetha got into an argument. According to insiders, Geetha has kept her distance from him ever since.

(Inputs from Agencies)