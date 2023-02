New Delhi: , Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking at a global business gathering on Friday, according to his office.

The Economic Times Global Business Conference 2023 is an annual event held by The Times Group, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday.

"Resilience, Influence, and Dominance" is the essential idea of the summit. The statement informed that the two-day meeting would take place on February 17 and 18.—Inputs from Agencies