Modi to address annual 'NCC PM' rally on January 28

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the annual "NCC PM" rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground on January 28.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is celebrating its 75th year of its inception this year.

At the event, the Prime Minister will give out a special day cover and a commemorative coin with a value of Rs 75 to honour the success of the NCC for the past 75 years.

A cultural programme centred on the subject "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" will be part of the rally, which will be staged both during the day and at night.

Based on the Indian belief that "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The world is one family), an official announcement said that 196 officers and cadets from 19 different countries would be participating in the festivities.—Inputs from Agencies