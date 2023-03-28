Modi govt never adopted populist measures due to vote bank politics; offered political stability: Amit Shah

New delhi: On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed the Modi government had never made populist decisions for vote bank politics, but had instead worked for the development of people through its "all-inclusive" initiatives and by giving political stability in the country.

Speaking at Assocham's annual session, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting Modi's vision of "Team India" into action and citing the need for a "whole of government approach" to grow such a large country as India.

"This is why good results have come from every field in the last nine years. When we take decisions, we have before us the betterment of the country or a sector. We have before us efforts to put a system in place in the country. We don't take decisions considering vote banks. Otherwise, GST would have never come in this country. We know there is a long army of people ridiculing the GST (Goods and Services Tax) as 'Gabbar Singh Tax' in the country. But we never cared for this," What he had to say was.