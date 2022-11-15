Modi and Biden meet in Bali to discuss their relationships

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the condition of the bilateral strategic relationship, covering areas like key and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

In their encounter, which took place on the fringes of the G-20 summit in this Indonesian city, the two presidents also spoke about recent global and regional developments, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It is known that the crisis in Ukraine and its effects came up in the conversation.

According to the MEA, the two leaders underlined their delight with the tight collaboration between the US and India in new groups like Quad and I2U2.

According to a statement, "They reviewed the ongoing strengthening of the India-US strategic partnership, including cooperation in future-focused industries including critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc."

The MEA reported that the two leaders spoke about recent regional and international issues.

"President Biden was congratulated by Prime Minister Modi for continuing to support the development of the US-India alliance. During India's G-20 Presidency, he expressed optimism that the two nations would continue to work closely together "It read.

While Israel, the US, and the United Arab Emirates make up the I2U2, the Quad is made up of India, the US, Australia, and Japan.

India is currently a member of the G20 Troika, which also includes Indonesia, Italy, and the incoming G20 presidency.

The invitation to attend the conference came from Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The G-20 is currently being chaired by Indonesia.

(Inputs from Agencies)