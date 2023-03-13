Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In JD-S Bastion Mandya

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday threw flower petals back at the crowd, at several places as he was given a rousing welcome during a massive road show in Mandya, Karnataka.

Modi enthusiastically waved at a large number of cheering crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party appeared focused on winning a good number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak. Assembly elections are due in May in Karnataka. The prime minister picked up the shower petals which got piled up on the bonnet of his car and was seen hurling them back at the crowd. He also got down from his car and greeted folk artistes who staged a performance in his welcome. Modi is in the district to dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118-km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore, and will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. The 1.8-km-long road show route in Mandya was decked up with saffron hues, as BJP flags, posters and banners were installed all along. Standing on the 'running board' of his moving car, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans and shouting loud cheers. Mandya in Old Mysuru region is a Vokkaliga community dominated district, largely seen as a bastion of Janata Dal-Secular, where the Congress too is strong, and the BJP is trying to make inroads.

—PTI