  • Today is: Saturday, March 18, 2023
Menu
Economy & Business

Modi, Hasina open Rs 377-cr diesel pipeline to Bangladesh

The Hawk
March18/ 2023

New Delhi: On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened a Rs 377-crore pipeline to bring diesel from India to northern Bangladesh.

As Modi stated at the inauguration, the pipeline will mark the beginning of a new era in relations between India and Bangladesh.

Diesel is now imported to Bangladesh over a 512-kilometer rail route. One million metric tonnes of diesel per year would be transported from Numaligarh in Assam to Bangladesh via the 131.5 kilometre pipeline.—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :Modi Hasina India Bangladesh Diesel Pipeline
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in