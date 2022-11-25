Modern and traditional science are combined by scientific intervention in Ayush

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Department of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Ayush collaborated in order to investigate evidence-based scientific intervention in the Ayush sector (DST).

The agreement, which was inked on Friday, would, according to officials, identify prospective research areas to investigate cooperation, convergence, and synergy for evidence-based scientific intervention in the Ayush sector and further implementation of these into the public health care system.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, commended DST for their commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Ayush on the creation of new medications as well as the validation of therapies' mechanistic elements on this occasion.

DST Secretary Srivari Chandrasekhar stated: "Particularly in the field of health sciences, traditional knowledge and modern science are collaborating. We are confident that when Ayush's scientists and medical professionals collaborate, we will develop solutions that are both practical and inexpensive. I hope that this programme rises to the top in the nation."

Through the MoU, the Ministry of Ayush and DST have decided to work together on research and development projects aimed at scientifically validating Ayush concepts, practises, and products. They have also decided to build a platform for information sharing and apply contemporary science to understanding Ayush's fundamental concepts and principles.

The Ministry of Ayush would designate thrust areas including Ayush-related systems that call for comprehension of fundamental ideas, practises, the creation of newer tools, and other aspects of contemporary sciences. While this was happening, DST will coordinate the execution of the thrust areas through the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), using well-organized plans and concentrated efforts from all parties.

Partnerships with businesses, public and private R&D organisations, and departments of government will be highly encouraged, according to officials. The MoU will also concentrate on special requests for ideas for Ayush-related research and development projects that are made to individuals or groups of national scientists who are actively working in university institutions, research organisations, government agencies, and businesses.

(Inputs from Agencies)