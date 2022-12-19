Miriya, The Inspirer

soumitra bose

Miriya, the (true, veritable, majestic) inspirer of 2022 and beyond, her colleagues assert emphatically with stress on her ability to "sway the masses 'naturally, automatically' like the Pied Piper then as was visible during her inaugural walking with the Bharat Joro walkers". Her mother Priyanka Gandhi too walked during the same time but she maintained considerable distance from Miriya letting her be "independent, freewheeling, natural, show off-free, superciliousness-free" keeping "tomorrow" in focus, rationally analyse their co-walkers. They point out, Miriya was "just another walker like them joyfully waving her left hand to the huge crowds in Rajasthan". Interestingly, many "youngsters, not-so-youngsters, past-youngsters" also mighty excitedly "marched" with Miriya evincing the latter indef is "kal ka Bharat Joro symbol personified now itself". Naturally "they" are right that Miriya is an inspirer + needs to be watched closely.

—The Hawk