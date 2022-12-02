Minority voter names retained on list: CM K'taka

Bengaluru (The Hawk): Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, stated on Friday that the names of voters from minority communities had not been removed from the state's voter list.

"The State Election Commission has been made aware of the situation, and it is now in charge of overseeing the correction of the voter list. The Central Election Commission and the State Election Commission have both taken the matter seriously "said Bommai.

"The officers must conduct the investigation if there are complaints along these lines. Additionally, there has been a development in the illegal inclusion of voters.

Added the Chief Minister, "Some voters possess two voter IDs. The Election Commission ought to strike their names off the list. Every eligible person should be able to exercise their right to vote, and the Commission must oversee the process.

Bommai's comments come as the opposition Congress is accusing the state's ruling BJP government of tampering with the voter list and stealing information for its own purposes.

