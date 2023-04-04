Minor girl gang-raped in Patna village

A teenage girl was gang-raped by four persons in a village here, a police official said here on Tuesday.

Patna News: A teenage girl was gang-raped by four persons in a village here, a police official said here on Tuesday.

After committing the crime, the accused tried to hang the girl from a tree with a 'dupatta' but were stopped by villagers who rushed to the spot on hearing her screams. They then admitted her to a hospital in Badhaiya block where her condition is stated to be out of danger.

Police said that the victim was friendly with one of the accused but not was

unaware of his criminal intention. The man had picked up the girl from her house and taken her to a nearby garden in the village where three of his friends were already present. They took turns to violate her.

"We learned about the incident around 12.30 am on Tuesday. Our team immediately rushed to the hospital. On the basis of the survivor's statement, we managed to arrest three of the accused," said Sharda Nanad Rai, ASI and an investigating officer of Pachmahala police station.

The victim claimed that she was gang raped by four persons. We have recorded her statement. Since her condition is stable, arrangements are being made to send her to a sub-divisional hospital in Barh for a medical examination, Rai said.

"One of the accused is on the run. Efforts are on to nab him," he said. IANS