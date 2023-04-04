Ministry Of Education & IITR Seek U'khand Youth Participation In Yuva Sangam-II To Witness Tourism, Traditions, And Development In Telangana

Roorkee (The Hawk): In association with the Ministry of Education, IIT Roorkee invites applications from Uttarakhand youth to participate in Yuva Sangam – II under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. This Yuva Sangam tier will engage Uttarakhand students to witness various aspects such as tourism, traditions, and development in Telangana. This youth exchange program will also witness students from Telangana visiting various places of interest in Uttarakhand. Interested students can visit https://ebsb.aicte-india.org and register by 9th April 2023. The tour is tentatively scheduled in May 2023. On- and off-campus youth (18-30 years) from Uttarakhand are encouraged to participate in this unique and life-enriching experience.