New Delhi: According to Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday, the prevalence rate of leprosy in the country has decreased from 0.69 per 10,000 population in 2014-15 to 0.45 in 2021-22.

At a ceremony commemorating National Anti-Leprosy Day, Pawar reported that the yearly new case detection rate has dropped from 9.73 per 1,00,000 people in 2014–15 to 5.52 in 2021–22.

Let's all work together to put an end to leprosy this year.