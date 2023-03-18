Millets can help tackle challenges of food security: PM Modi

New Delhi: Problems with food security can be mitigated with the help of millets. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that millets can help address issues of food security and eating habits, and he tasked farm scientists with expanding the proportion of nutri-cereals in the country's diet.

After formally opening the "Global Millets (Shri Anna) Conference," he addressed the crowd and remarked on the honour it is for India that the United Nations has designated 2023 as the "International Year of Millets," a designation that was proposed and pursued by India.

According to Modi, India is persistently attempting to promote millets or Shri Anna as a global movement.

The prime minister of India noted that the country's 2.5 crore small and marginal farmers will profit from the country's "millets mission," praising the crop for its adaptability to difficult growing circumstances and its lack of need for artificial fertilisers.

"In the modern diet, millets make up only 5%-6% of the staple foods consumed in the country. For this reason, I think it's imperative that India's agricultural researchers and specialists get to work as quickly as possible to raise this percentage. For this, we must establish goals that can actually be achieved "What Modi had to say.

He urged businesses to take advantage of the government's new production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the food processing industry so that more millet-based goods may be made.

India has been at the forefront of the effort to have the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declare 2023 the International Year of Millets in recognition of the importance of millets or nutri-cereals in creating domestic and global demand and providing healthy meals to the people.

In March of 2021, upon India's request, the United Nations General Assembly declared 2023 to be International Year of Millets.

Sorghum (Jowar), Pearl Millet (Bajra), Finger Millet (Ragi), Tiny Millet (Kutki), Foxtail Millet (Kakun), Proso Millet (Cheena), Barnyard Millet (Sawa), Kodo Millet (Kodon), and other millets are all examples of the millet family of small-seeded grasses.

More than 80% of Asia's and 20% of the world's millet supply comes from India's 170+ lakh tonne harvest. Millet yields around 1,229 kg/ha globally, whereas in India it's around 1,239 kg/ha.

On the occasion of International Year of Millets (IYMI)-2023, the prime minister also released a commemorative postal stamp and a Rs 75 currency coin. Prime Minister Modi—Inputs from Agencies